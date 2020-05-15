CEZ (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CEZ (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEZYY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday.

About CEZ

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

