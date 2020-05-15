Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,720,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 17,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 41.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHNG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.