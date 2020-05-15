ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 8.6% After Insider Selling

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $51.68, 556,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 642,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

Specifically, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,146,897.16. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,767,342. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

