Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,600 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 537,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $112.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.49%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHMI shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

