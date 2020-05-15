Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,060,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 16,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

