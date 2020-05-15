China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Short Interest Up 20.2% in April

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Ceramics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) by 345.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,236 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.21% of China Ceramics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCCL opened at $0.68 on Friday. China Ceramics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

China Ceramics Company Profile

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

