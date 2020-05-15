China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Feihe in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CFEIY opened at $22.00 on Friday. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, and Canada. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

