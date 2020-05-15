China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

COE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of -0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

