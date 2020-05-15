CHP Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 20th

CHP Merger’s (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 20th. CHP Merger had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of CHPMU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. CHP Merger has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPMU. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,034,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

