Christine Yoon Oh Acquires 10,000 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) CFO Christine Yoon Oh acquired 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

OPBK opened at $5.81 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Get Op Bancorp alerts:

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Op Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Op Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Op Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.