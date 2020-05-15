Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

CB stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,466,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 169.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $102,592,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after acquiring an additional 804,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

