Cim LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.2% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

