Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.884-12.287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.07 billion.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.