Citigroup Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

ZM stock opened at $167.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,099.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 237,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,797.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,761 shares of company stock valued at $117,870,329 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown University acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

