Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

