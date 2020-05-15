CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Shares Down 11% Following Weak Earnings

CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.86, 1,651,245 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,385,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CleanSpark stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.59% of CleanSpark as of its most recent SEC filing.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CleanSpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

