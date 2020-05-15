CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of CMS opened at $54.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

