Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Tom Hulbert Purchases 4,000 Shares

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COLB opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

