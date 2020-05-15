Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 3,729 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in AT&T were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $28,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

