COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

About COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

