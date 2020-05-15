Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

