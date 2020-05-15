Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.00 on Friday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

