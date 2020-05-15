Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media stories about Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Continental Resources earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and natural gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Continental Resources’ analysis:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Owen bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

