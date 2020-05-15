Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 776,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $43,211,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Copart stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

