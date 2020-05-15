Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $471.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,413,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

