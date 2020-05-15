Cormark Weighs in on Titanium Transportation Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.07 million.

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.38. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.33.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

