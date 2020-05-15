Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.33. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coty shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 27,771,264 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Coty alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $5,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.