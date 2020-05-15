Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 568,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Credicorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Credicorp by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 588,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 246,717 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 483,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Banco Santander upgraded Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Santander upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $240.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.33%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

