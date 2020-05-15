Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 22.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

CACC opened at $316.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $498.06. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $3,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,646,818.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total transaction of $86,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,231,545.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 121,631 shares worth $38,113,757. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 878,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,677,000 after acquiring an additional 336,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 304,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,036,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

