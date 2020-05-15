Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Pi Financial

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.85.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$6.93 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$23.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.