Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.17-0.35 EPS.

CYBR opened at $97.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.