Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 696,800 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,364 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.