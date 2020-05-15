D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 22,716 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $23.32 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

