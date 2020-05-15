D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Iqvia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

