D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after buying an additional 805,484 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 486,179 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 359,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.