D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

