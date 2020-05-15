D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.65 Million Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.25. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.