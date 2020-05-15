D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

PEY opened at $12.95 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

