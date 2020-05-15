D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 223,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in AFLAC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 55,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $32.76 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.