D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,085 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

MIC opened at $27.43 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

