Daniel Ramos Sells 2,040 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $105,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

