Darrell & King LLC Invests $4.20 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,239.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,325.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

