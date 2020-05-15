Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $70.25, 455,105 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,623,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,928,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $518,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,807,140 shares of company stock worth $78,034,813.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

