Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Pivotal Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $217.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

DECK opened at $139.52 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

