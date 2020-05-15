Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Up 15%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares shot up 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41, 2,118,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 829% from the average session volume of 227,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXLG. ValuEngine raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

