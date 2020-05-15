Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SCTBF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Securitas has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

About Securitas

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.