Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.21 ($43.26).

FRA DWNI opened at €37.92 ($44.09) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.79.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

