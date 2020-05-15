Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

