Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Buys £16,000 in Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO) insider Malcolm Swift acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 154.20 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.42. Devro plc has a 52-week low of GBX 124.80 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $259.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.67.

Devro (LON:DVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. Devro’s payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

