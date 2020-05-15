DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,147 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,380. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

DexCom stock opened at $403.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 253.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.63 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

